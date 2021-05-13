Hampton sets budget for next fiscal year, taxes remain stable

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Hampton City Council passed their budget for fiscal year 2022 which begins July 1. The city budget will increase by 2.6% to $530,279,092.

Property and car taxes will remain flat, but storm water fees will increase. This is aimed to help with flooding and pollution reduction.

“We are an old city,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck. “We are landlocked. Yet we are doing the things strategically that make companies want to come here.”

Many projects and budgets were put on hold during fiscal year 2021 due to concerns surrounding the pandemic, which helped contribute to the small budget increase.

City and school operations will each receive about 43% of the budget, while an estimated 7% will go directly to debt payments for city and school capital projects. The remaining 5% will be geared towards capital projects and other entities.

While taxes didn’t increase, most home assessments increased about $10.44 per month or an estimated 5% or less.

Key items in the budget proposal include:

Salary increases commensurate with other localities’ increases to provide a competitive wage for employees; in addition, this budget will add targeted salary adjustments in specific jobs where we have fallen behind the market, will make compression adjustments, and will implement the state’s new minimum wage rate of $11 per hour.

Recurring and one-time increases for Hampton City Schools, which will facilitate teacher and employee raises, as well as pay scale adjustments, and support the transformational College and Career Academy program.

Increases to fight crime, including new positions for the Police Division and additional funds for enhanced public-safety street lighting and surveillance systems.

Investments in our housing stock.

Investments in our Family Resilience and Economic Empowerment initiatives, such as the youth employment program and workforce development. In the long run, these measures are also designed to get at the roots of some of our youth violence by providing job training and other skills to our young people.

Investments in additional neighborhood projects to help reduce flooding and pollution by such things as realigning ditches and improving retention ponds, and begins to help fund major resilience projects through the stormwater fee.

Improvements to the city’s aging sanitary sewer system through the wastewater fee.

You can view the Manager’s Recommended Budget at www.hampton.gov/budget. The adopted budget will be posted by July 1.