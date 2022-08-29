SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) — September is suicide prevention awareness month and many in Hampton Roads are preparing to come out of the darkness.

“I walk because I have been affected by suicide and mental illness,” Logan Crews told 10 On Your Side.

Crews lost her grandfather to suicide 11 years ago when she was just 14 years old. “There were a lot of questions like why… why did this happen? You didn’t talk about it,” she said,

Lee Crews was 74 years old, a military veteran and married to the love of his life for 54 years. Logan said he couldn’t imagine life without her. “He was talking about every night, they would go to bed holding hands and she was in a nursing home and she wasn’t there.”

Lee took his life 13 days before his wife passed away. Looking back Logan says the warning signs were there. “That’s why it’s so important to get educated and to get it into the school systems and get into the community.”

Men over the age of 65 face the highest overall rate of suicide, but it affects all ages, genders and ethnicities.

The Hampton Roads Out of the Darkness Walk series is taking steps to prevent suicide by hosting walks in Virginia Beach, Newport News and Suffolk.

At the walks, people share stories and resources such as the new suicide and crisis lifeline where anyone can get help any time by calling or texting 988.



They also raise money for research and education and create a community that supports survivors and families letting everyone know it’s okay to not be ok.

The Out of Darkness Series starts in Virginia Beach on September 10. The Peninsula walk is scheduled for October 15 and the Suffolk walk is for October 22.