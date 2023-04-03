SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium (HRBRC) is set to hold the grand opening it its new facility on Apr. 7.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located at 1040 University Blvd, aims to address health disparities, jumpstart science research and advance biohealth innovations in Hampton Roads.

Money for the HRBRC comes from a $1.5 million grant that Sentara Health established last May. This collaborative project was led by Heather Richter, Ph.D., from ODU, Elizabeth Dungee-Anderson, Ph.D., from NSU and Mary Margaret Gleason, M.D., from Children’s Specialty Group, CHKD and EVMS.

Presidents from Old Dominion University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University are set to speak during the grand opening