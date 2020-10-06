Suffolk stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 35-year-old Hampton man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times during an incident in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

The victim drove himself to Sentara Obici Hospital. Police were called and arrived at the hospital at 2:30 p.m.

Following his arrival at Obici, the victim was flown to another area hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

The location of the aggravated malicious wounding remains unknown at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

