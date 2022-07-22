SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event at a church in Suffolk on Saturday, July 30.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to support reducing gun violence in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region.

Anyone can turn in a gun, no questions asked. If you do, you’ll receive cash or a gift card in exchange.

The gun buyback event is Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Balm Church East Campus, located at 523 East Washington Street in Suffolk.