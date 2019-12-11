Group wanted for stealing car at gunpoint in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Police Generic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have recovered a vehicle stolen during an armed robbery in Suffolk, but are still looking for the thieves.

The victim was at the Hampton Roads Crossing Apartments, when he says he was approached by several unknown males just before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 10. One member of the group reportedly had a gun and demanded the victim’s money. The suspects then took off with the victim’s black Infiniti G37. They struck a parked car as they were leaving the apartment complex.

The robbery victim was not injured.

About an hour later, police located the stolen vehicle in Portsmouth, near the Martin Luther King Bridge. The suspects crashed the car at that location and fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories