Group caught on camera tampering, stealing from vehicles at Suffolk apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a group of individuals accused of tampering and stealing from vehicles at an apartment complex in Suffolk early Sunday morning.

According to Suffolk Police, the group of still-unidentified males were caught on camera tampering with door handles and stealing personal belongings from the vehicles at the Park 216 apartments in the 1000 block of Beringer Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects were believed to be in vehicles described as a dark-colored SUV and a silver Sedan that were seen on camera moving through the parking lot with headlights on.

Suffolk Police encouragees residents to lock their vehicle doors and to not leave any valuables inside one.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Beringer Rd Vehicle tampering Feb. 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

