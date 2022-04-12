SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first phase of the Great Dismal Swamp Trailhead Project kicked off in Suffolk on Tuesday, April 12.

The city of Suffolk, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge and several local and regional stakeholders are leading the initiative. Once complete, the project will establish more visible and accessible recreational and educational assets at Refuge’s Jericho Lane Trailhead located along White Marsh Road.

Officials are holding a fundraiser at the trailhead entrance Tuesday, to kick off the project and to raise money for a welcoming pavilion, signage and interpretive kiosks.

As part of the project, volunteers with Dominion Energy will repair a kiosk damaged by bears over the years.