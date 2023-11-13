SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Friends of Great Dismal Swamp Wildlife Refuge is one of 25 partners receiving funds to help restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced 25 different grants, totaling up to 7.4 million, for projects that support wildlife habitat, climate resilience, community conservation partnerships and equitable access to nature in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The Friends of Great Dismal Swamp, located in Suffolk, is set to receive over 1.2 million dollars from both the USFWS, NFWF and from grantee matching funds . The group plans to use the money to conserve the refuge’s ecosystems and make it more accessible and enjoyable for the public and traditionally underserved communities.

Nine other Virginia based organizations also received grants.

To find the complete list of grant receivers, click here. For more information on the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, click here.