‘Gowns For Crowns’ prom dress giveaway at Nansemond River High School

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nansemond River High School will be giving away more than 500 prom dresses this month.

The giveaway event will happen Saturday, March 28 at Nansemond River High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dresses will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The High School DECA Chapter partnered with C3 Concierge, LLC, and Tamiya Davis, Inc. to make this event possible. The group has collected dress donations for the past three months and has an array of colors, styles, and sizes.

The initiative began to help those experiencing financial struggles that would not necessarily be able to attend their high school prom.

