SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin will be visiting Suffolk Friday morning for a bill signing.

According to a press release, the ceremonial bill signing will take place at Fire Station 6, located at 300 Kings Fork Rd. Aside from Youngkin, Delegate Emily Brewer, Senator Bill DeSteph, and Delegate Israel O’Quinn will also be attending the event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below are the following bills that will be signed during the event:

HB 1408 (Brewer) and SB 906 (Saslaw) – Workers’ compensation; presumption of compensability of certain cancers

HB 2451 (O’Quinn) – Firefighter; training program on risk of electric vehicle fires

HB 1775 (O’Quinn) and SB 904 (DeSteph) – Workers’ compensation; anxiety disorder or depressive disorder incurred by law enforcement officers