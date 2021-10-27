Gas line ruptures forcing evacuation of businesses, apartments in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a gas leak in downtown Suffolk that is causing evacuations of businesses, apartments, and roadways.

Officials say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Saratoga Street between West Washington Street and Market Street.

When units arrived on the scene approximately three minutes later, they determined that a contractor struck a gas line while working in the area. In addition to Suffolk officials, Virginia Natural Gas crews are responding.

Businesses, as well as residents of The Loft at One Eleven, need to evacuate.

The Rehab Bus is on scene to provide temporary shelter to evacuees if needed.