SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak is affecting traffic Thursday on Route 58 near Route 13 in Suffolk.

Suffolk Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson says a construction crew struck a one and a half inch gas line and Virginia Natural Gas was headed to the scene to secure the leak.

Only one lane of traffic in each direction of Route 58 is open at this time.

No businesses or residents have been evacuated due to the location of the leak, Wilson said.

There’s no timetable for repairs at this time.