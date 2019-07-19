Gas leak involving propane tank in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are on the scene of a gas leak involving a 1000 gallon propane tank in the 1000 block of Bowen Parkway at IES Commercial and Industrial on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Police are on the scene of a gas link involving propane.

The incident happened around 9:39 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bowen Parkway at IES Commercial and Industrial and involves a 1000 gallon propane tank.

A team from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and AmeriGas are also on scene. They are working to off-load the gas from the tank.

The business was evacuated and will remain closed for the day. No injuries were reported.

Bowen Parkway is shut down until the scene is clear. Suffolk Police are directing traffic in that area.

There is no word at this time what caused the leak. Stay with WAVY for updates.