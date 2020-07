SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a garbage truck caught fire Wednesday morning in the Hall Place neighborhood of Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say fire and rescue crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Fayette Street and Cedar Street. The truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, with thick black smoke rising up into the air.

The truck was destroyed in the fire, which is still under investigation at this time.