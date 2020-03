SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A garbage truck sustained extensive damage after catching fire Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

The fire started around 12:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Kingsboro Street in the Kingsboro Heights neighborhood, per a press release from the city.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported but the truck was heavily damaged.

Suffolk officials say firefighters were still in the area as 1:30 p.m. and police were providing traffic control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.