Crash scene on Kenyon Road in Suffolk, Va. on Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo provided by Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire and Police personnel responded to a crash Thursday morning that involved multiple vehicles and a fuel spill.

The first unit arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Kenyon Court at 8:10 a.m.

Two dump trucks were involved in a crash. One of the dump trucks hopped the curb; the other entered the parking lot at the Navy Exchange, where it crashed into several parked vehicles. The fire department released images of the scene which show extensive damage to at least one of the parked vehicles.

Approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the trucks. The fuel has been contained, but Kenyon Road was closed due to this incident. We’ll let you know when the road reopens.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either accident scene.