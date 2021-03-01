From Stage to Screen: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ movie to play at Birdsong Theater in Suffolk

A poster advertising “The Phantom of the Opera” is shown on the shuttered Majestic Theatre on a nearly deserted side street near Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The ban for Broadway theaters started Thursday and will be in effect through April 12, according to a statement from the Broadway League, an organization of theater owners and producers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s From Stage to Screen event is ending with a beloved Broadway-to-big screen masterpiece.

The Suffolk series will conclude on Thursday, March 11, with a showing of the “The Phantom of the Opera.” Admission is $3 per person, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.



Only 100 seats are available to allow for social distancing in the 530-seat Birdsong Theater. Masks are required. To purchase tickets, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at (757) 923-2900. or visit Suffolkcenter.org.

The Phantom of the Opera is a 2004 American musical drama based on the eponymous stage musical about young ingénue and soprano Christine who finds herself tutored by a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House.

The 143-minute film features a talented cast including Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, and Minnie Driver.