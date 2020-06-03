Free COVID-19 testing in Suffolk; Bennett’s Creek Park, boat ramp closed for event

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event for the community next week.

Beginning at sundown on Tuesday, June 9 through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, Bennett’s Creek Park — 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road — and the boat ramp will be closed for the event. The city said that all vehicles, trailers, and boats must be out of the park by sundown on Tuesday.

The testing event will happen on Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until tests run out.

Testing is available for any individual, including children, on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who wish to be tested are encouraged to drive-up to the testing site, or walk-up directly. Social distancing in the walk-up portion of the facility will be required.

The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for the current presence of the virus. With this method, asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.

Test results for those who tested positive will be provided via phone within three to four business days of the event. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.

This is not an antibody test so it will only produce results based on if the person currently has the virus, not if they have previously been exposed to it.

For more information, call 757-514-4700.

Latest News