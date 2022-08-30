SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An event at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk will be providing free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies.

Fifty (50) students will receive free haircuts, courtesy of the City of Suffolk, in collaboration with the Quantez Russell Scholarship Fund, LLC, The Mount Suffolk, Klassy Cuts and First Baptist Church Mahan.

The back-to-school event is Sunday, September 4 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the school, located at 351 Kings Fork Road.

Suffolk students return to school a couple days later, on September 6.

If you’d like to make a monetary or supply donation, please email quantezfund@yahoo.com.