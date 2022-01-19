Fox tests positive for rabies after fighting two dogs in Suffolk

FILE – In this undated file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a captured male red fox is seen. An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday, April 15, 2021, alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine different species under the Endangered Species Act and failed to designate critical habitat for 11 others. The complaint covers species from Oregon to Delaware and asks the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make decisions on the species after years of delays. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Suffolk.

Health officials say the rabid fox was captured after fighting with two dogs in the South Village Harbour View section of Suffolk.

The two dogs, fully vaccinated against rabies, will be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751

Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.

Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.

Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.

An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says.

VDH also released the following four rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.