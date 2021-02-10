Fourth round of small business grant funds are available in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Economic Development Authority announced on Wednesday they are ready to receive applications for the Fourth Round of its COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program.

The city said applications will be open to small businesses established in Suffolk, both brick-and-mortar as well as home-based businesses.

To qualify, the business must have been open for business by November 1, 2020.

Approximately $500,000 is available for the grants, which will provide working capital grants of up to $5,000 per selected business, the city said in a press release.

Applications for this fourth round open for acceptance on Thursday, Feb. 11, and will close Thursday, March 11 at midnight.

Businesses are encouraged to follow the Suffolk Economic Development Department on social media for upcoming announcements.

Additional small business support and information on the application process can be found on YesSuffolk.com under the “COVID-19 Resources” tab.