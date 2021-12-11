Four vehicle crash in Suffolk sends three people to hospital, one in serious condition

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A four-vehicle crash in Suffolk sent three people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Pruden Boulevard, near the intersection with Gardner Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found vehicles in the roadway with heavy damage.

Three people were transported to a local hospital. One person has serious injuries.

The road was closed for about 90 minutes after the incident but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.