Four juveniles injured in Suffolk crash; one airlifted to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Tuesday night and two of them were seriously hurt.

Police were called to the crash just before 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Girl Scout Road.

There were four juveniles in the vehicle when it went off the road and struck a tree.

One male victim was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A female victim was taken by ambulance with serious injuries and the other two passengers were taken by ambulance to Sentara Obici Hospital. Police did not provide information on the extent of their injuries.

Girl Scout Road is in a rural area. The area between Matoaka Road and Cherokee Road was closed for several hours.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.