SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire on Petersen Way in Suffolk displaced four adults and two children Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Petersen Way around 1:09 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

All the people who were inside were able to escape the flames before fire crews arrived. Heavy fire from the attached garage spread to the attic and caused significant heat damage to the neighboring house.

The fire was brought under the control by 2:06 p.m.

A pet was reportedly trapped by the fire but crews were able to rescue it. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.