Former VB high school basketball coach to serve 26 years for Suffolk crime

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former high school basketball coach in Virginia Beach, who pleaded guilty to several charges, including sexual assault, will spend 26 years in prison.

On June 17, a judge sentenced Timothy Carr to 162 years with 136 years suspended.

Investigators said Carr broke into a woman’s home in Suffolk and assaulted her because he thought she was cheating on him. He was arrested on July 4, 2019 in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted capital murder during rape, abduction with intent to defile and aggravated malicious wounding.

Carr was the girls basketball coach at Salem High School between 2000 and 2014.