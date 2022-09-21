SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The former Suffolk News Herald building has become a new apartment and commercial complex.

According to a press release, this project went through a major historic rehabilitation after the building was damaged by a tornado that hit Downtown Suffolk in 2020.

The complex, named Herald Flats, is located at 130 S. Saratoga Street and is made up of 14 studio apartments that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, concrete floors and exposed brick walls. The building also has a 500-square-foot commercial space that is currently available for lease.

The Herald Flats will neighbor the future Downtown Festival Event Park as well as the new library set to open in 2024.

Members of the community can take a look at the new apartment and commercial complex during their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 22 at 1 p.m.