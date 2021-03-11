Former Suffolk mayor appointed to vacant seat on school board

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just four months after losing her bid for a fourth term as Suffolk mayor, Linda Johnson will now take a different seat — on the Suffolk School Board.

Johnson was recently appointed to the school board to represent the Sleepy Hole Borough, a school division spokeswoman confirmed.

Johnson will serve on the school board until a special election is held during the general election this fall.

Johnson served 20 years on Suffolk City Council and 14 as mayor.

She was defeated in her bid for another term in November by fellow council member Mike Duman.