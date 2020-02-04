Former Salem HS basketball coach pleads guilty to multiple charges including sexual assault

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Salem High School basketball coach has pleaded guilty to multiple charges following an incident in the summer of 2019 where police say he broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

48-year-old Timothy Wayne Carr was arrested on July 4, 2019 and charged with several felonies after he reportedly broke into the woman’s Holbrook Arch home and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Carr broke into the woman’s home because he thought she was cheating on him.

Following the incident, the woman was sent to the hospital and suffered a head wound, a broken pallet, and broken teeth. Court documents say the victim had to undergo surgery.

On January 3, Car pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted capital murder during rape, object sexual penetration by force, abduction with intent to defile, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting/stabbing in commission of a felony, strangulation resulting in injury, armed burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Carr was the girls basketball coach at Salem High School for 11 seasons between 2000 to 2014. He hasn’t been employed by the division since August of 2014.

Carr has been held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. His sentencing is set for May 22 of this year.