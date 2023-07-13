SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank is holding a drive-thru food distribution this weekend in Suffolk.

In its continued effort to help food-insecure local families, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority will be holding a distribution event Saturday, July 15 at 530 E Pinner Street from 9 a.m. until noon.

This drive-thru is open to all Suffolk residents on a first come, first serve basis. Walk-ups are also welcome.

According to the Foodbank, guests will receive approximately 40 pounds of food, including fresh produce and lean protein. They should have enough food to serve up to 500 families, the Foodbank said in a news release.

If you’re unable to attend, you can find additional resources at this link.