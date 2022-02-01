Food delivery driver robbed while sitting in traffic on Smith Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A food delivery driver was robbed while sitting in traffic in Suffolk Monday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the armed robbery occurred around 9:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Smith Street and Military Avenue.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the food delivery driver was sitting in traffic at the intersection when a subject approached his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him, and ordered him to get out of his vehicle.

Police say the suspect then stole money from the victim while another offender went into the car and took money from inside the car. Both suspects then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

One of the suspects was described as a Black male in his mid 30’s and wearing a black hoody. The other offender is believed to have been a man with no other description provided.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.