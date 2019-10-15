Flare gun sparks fire at Suffolk home, arsonist sought

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police and Fire officials have determined a flare gun fired at a Suffolk home was a deliberate act.

The flare sparked a small fire at the home in the 500 block of South Broad Street the morning of Monday, Oct. 14.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to help find the person or persons responsible for the damage.

Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin says the incident has been ruled arson.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.