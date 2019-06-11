Flames avoid fuel tank, but destroy shed at Suffolk recycling facility

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating what caused a major fire that destroyed an accessory shed and threatened a nearby fuel dispensing tank Monday at the Suffolk recycling center.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the facility in the 200 block of Suburban Drive. The first firefighters to arrive reported explosions from the shed, and the flames engulfed around 10 to 15 cars that were there to be salvaged.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from reaching the tank and the fire was marked under control at 5:09 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Suffolk Fire Department’s Rehab Bus was also brought in due to the extreme heat and humidity at the site. The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.