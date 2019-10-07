Five displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five people are without a home after a fire Sunday evening.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue officials say a house in the 300 block of Eugenia Street caught fire.

When units first units arrived on the scene at 5:06 p.m., the was house fully-involved.

The fire department marked the fire under control at 5:49 p.m.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and officials say no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the residents, including two adults and three children that are displaced as a result of the fire.

Photo courtesy the Suffolk Fire Department.

The home next door to the residence suffered heat damage, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

