First responders on scene of train-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Suffolk are now on the scene of a reported train-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officials first got the call for the crash around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Portsmouth Boulevard and East Washington Street in Suffolk.

Authorities have yet to report if there were injuries reported following the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

On Tuesday, the Suffolk Police Department posted a minute-long PSA to their Facebook page reminding drivers of the basics about driving over rail grade crossings.

City of Suffolk officials are going to be pushing out more messages about railroad crossing safety after a recent increase in train vehicle collisions.