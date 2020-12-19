Firework goes off scaring horse into street causing it to hit vehicle during carriage Christmas event

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) — A horse and carriage was working a Christmas event Saturday night when someone set a firework off scaring the horse into the street causing it to hit a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nansemond Parkway at Kings Highway in Driver – which Suffolk Police has jurisdiction over.

A spokesperson with Suffolk Police confirmed that one person from inside the vehicle that was stuck by the horse sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The horse was taken to a veterinarian but was up and walking.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story.

