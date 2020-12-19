DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) — A horse and carriage was working a Christmas event Saturday night when someone set a firework off scaring the horse into the street causing it to hit a vehicle.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nansemond Parkway at Kings Highway in Driver – which Suffolk Police has jurisdiction over.
A spokesperson with Suffolk Police confirmed that one person from inside the vehicle that was stuck by the horse sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The horse was taken to a veterinarian but was up and walking.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Firework goes off scaring horse into street causing it to hit vehicle during carriage Christmas event
- ODU celebrates fall class of nearly 2,500 graduates in virtual commencement
- Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple larcenies from vehicles in New Kent neighborhoods
- PHOTOS: Santa flies over Hampton Roads in Navy helicopter
- Lasting COVID-19 side effects force patients to change their diets, lifestyles