SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five adults have been displaced following a residential structure fire Friday morning in Suffolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 8:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Pine Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments.

After a search of the structure, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of the apartment in the kitchen area.

Officials say three adults were still in the first floor apartment when crews arrived. Crews were able to escort the adults out of the apartment.

One adult was evaluated for injuries related to the fire at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was marked under control at 8:34 a.m.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the five adults who were displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire was determined to be accidental related to cooking.