Firefighters respond to small fire in Suffolk

Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescu responded to a residential fire early Wednesday.

Emergency communications said they were notified around 2:55 a.m. for a structure fire in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story duplex with heavy smoke showing from a vacant downstairs apartment. Crews entered the building and found a small fire in the front room of the apartment.

The fire was contained to that room and marked under control at 3:03 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and no one was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

