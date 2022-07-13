SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Suffolk early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m at the 1000 block of Mill Pond Court. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear and roof of a two-story house.

Crews respond to a residential fire on Mill Pond Court.

The fire was marked under control at 2:26 a.m. Officials report there is heavy fire damage to both floors of the structure, as well as the attic.

Crews were able to rescue three animals from inside the house. No injuries were reported.

The fire marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

