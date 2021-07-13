5 people rescued after 3-alarm fire at Suffolk Tower Apartments in Suffolk; 32 displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were rescued from a three-alarm fire that started on the fifth floor of the Suffolk Tower Apartments in Suffolk on Tuesday morning.

Emergency communications say they were notified just after 4 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of North Main Street. Officials say five people have been rescued from the structure. Two people have smoke inhalation, including a firefighter.

The fire was marked under control around 5 a.m. and out about an hour later.

Building officials say the apartment building includes 50 occupied units, and a total of 118 individuals. 23 people have been displaced.

Police are also on scene and currently have the roadway closed from the 100 to 200 block of North Main Street for staging of emergency vehicles.

Tuesday’s fire comes just two weeks after a major water leak forced evacuations at the tower.

