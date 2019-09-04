1  of  6
Firefighters battling fire at high-rise building in downtown Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to a high rise building in downtown Suffolk that caught fire Wednesday morning.

City officials said in a news release firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at the Tower 112 building at 112 West Washington Street and the corner of North Main Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The fire was initially reported as showing through the roof of the 10-story building, with smoky conditions reported on several floors, the release said.

Suffolk police responded to the scene to direct traffic around the scene.

Officials said North Main Street from the Godwin Courts Building to the corner of West Washington extending down West Washington Street to Saratoga Street are expected to remain closed for several hours.

  • Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a high-rise fire in Downtown Suffolk on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The fire was at the Tower 112 building located at 112 West Washington Street at the corner of North Main Street. Photo courtesy: Matt Adams
