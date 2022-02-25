Firefighters battle large fire at Suffolk septic tank company

Suffolk

Rillco, Inc. fire (photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a massive commercial fire in Suffolk.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Bell Street. That is off East Washington Street, near Route 58.

When firefighters arrived on the scene about five minutes later, they determined the fire was at Rillco, Inc. Their website describes them as “a trustworthy service provider for all types of commercial or residential septic tank systems.”

The fire was deemed to be under control around 2:40 p.m., however, firefighters are expected to be on the scene for three to four more hours.

No injuries have been reported.

  • Rillco, Inc. fire (photo: City of Suffolk)
  • Rillco, Inc. fire (photo: City of Suffolk)
  • Rillco, Inc. fire (photo: City of Suffolk)

City officials advise that a portion of East Washington Street is currently closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

