Fire on S. Main Street in Suffolk was suspicious, investigators say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are investigating what they believe was a suspicious fire overnight on S. Main Street.

Suffolk firefighters say they were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. to the 300 block and first found no smoke or fire visible from the home but reported a “disturbance” on the front porch.

Suffolk police arrived and secured the scene and firefighters eventually found there were several fires inside. The fires were out, but there was still smoke.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced. The fire is under investigation by both the fire marshal and Suffolk Police Department.