Fire destroys shed, damages several nearby houses in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shed fire caused damage to several homes on Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.
City officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday at a shed in the 300 block of South Division Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a shed on fire in someone’s backyard.
After battling the fire for about 20 minutes, it was determined that heat damaged two homes and a neighboring shed.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
