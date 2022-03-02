Fire destroys shed, damages several nearby houses in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shed fire caused damage to several homes on Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

City officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday at a shed in the 300 block of South Division Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a shed on fire in someone’s backyard.

After battling the fire for about 20 minutes, it was determined that heat damaged two homes and a neighboring shed.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

