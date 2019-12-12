Fire breaks out in dumpster at Suffolk QVC Distribution Center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A trash compacter dumpster caught on fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Suffolk Thursday morning

The incident was reported at 9:11 a.m.

Arriving crews discovered an active fire in the dumpster. QVC employees had already moved the dumpster away from the building and evacuated the building before firefighters got to the scene.

Crews put out the fire quickly. Officials confirmed the heat did cause some thermal damage to the exterior of the building.

Employees were able to return to work about 45 minutes later.

One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but did not go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.