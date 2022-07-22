SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue remained on the scene of a 3-alarm commercial fire at Producers Peanut Company Incorporated hours after it broke out early Friday morning.

Dispatch said they were alerted of a large fire at the plant in the 300 block of Moore Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the commercial structure fully involved in fire and later declared it a 3-alarm fire.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue shared this photo from earlier in the firefighting process.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported. Over 50 firefighters have responded and are being rotated due to the heat.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was still on scene after noon. Crews used several ladder trucks to spray water from above. They said the fire was contained to the warehouse where it started and that building is considered a total loss, fire officials say.

Fire officials say there are surrounding structures, including a 500-gallon propane tank, that are potentially at risk of fire exposure, but crews have been able to keep them from catching fire.

“Having a 300 by 400 foot building with heavy fire through the roof — it was very dramatic,” said Chief Michael Barakey. “There’s a lot of fire. The exposures were very close. We have three alarms working right now. Also crews were able to start getting water on the fire very quickly and we were able to save two very close buildings. That is very fortunate for this production area down here.”

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and the owner of the warehouse, MAR-JA Incorporated, is working with officials to go over the contents of the building.