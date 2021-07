No injuries were reported after a fire at this house under renovation on Forest Street in Suffolk on July 1, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a house under renovation in Suffolk.

It happened Thursday night in the 200 block of Forest Street, and dispatchers were notified at 10:44 p.m.

Firefighters arrived five minutes later and found smoke coming from the 2-story house. The fire was quickly knocked down, firefighters say.

The fire marshal’s office will investigate the cause.