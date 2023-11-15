SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Fire Department responded to a fire at a retirement facility early Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 4:24 a.m. for a residential fire located at Arbors, a retirement and assisted living facility for seniors, on the 5600 block of Shoulders Hill Road in Suffolk.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from a second floor balcony at the facility. The flames also progressed to a third floor balcony.

Suffolk Arbors fire (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire Department)

Units arrived on the scene at 4:31 a.m. and the fire was put out by 4:54 a.m.

Most of the damage was exterior with very little interior damage. No injuries were reported, and no one was been displaced.