SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people in Suffolk were injured on Saturday night as gunfire broke out after a fight.

According to police, two groups of people got into a fight around 7:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Brook Avenue. That’s near Carolina Road.

When the fight began, several people pulled out guns and began shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find several shell casings, as well as several houses and a car that were shot.

Two people, a man and a woman, were treated on the scene for minor injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman with Suffolk police says their injuries were caused by debris or a possible graze wound.

The investigation is ongoing.