Female suspect robbed Suffolk Miller Mart at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A female suspect robbed a Suffolk Miller Mart store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to Suffolk Police, they were notified of the crime at the business in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard around 1:22 a.m.

The investigation determined the suspect got away with cash and some unspecified products from the store.

There were no injuries reported.

Police confirmed they do not have any surveillance images of the crime to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

